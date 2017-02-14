Judge to rule on deal for smaller set of cheating VWs
A
A
Share via Email
SAN FRANCISCO — A federal judge in San Francisco is expected to decide Tuesday whether to grant initial approval to a deal worth at least $1.2 billion that aims to compensate the owners of roughly 78,000 Volkswagens that were rigged to cheat on emissions tests.
U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer is scheduled to consider the deal covering Volkswagens, Audis and Porsches with
The company has acknowledged that cars were programmed to turn on emissions controls during government lab tests and turn them off while on the road.
The company previously agreed to spend up to $10 billion buying back or repairing about 475,000 Volkswagens and Audi vehicles with
That represents the bulk of the cars caught up in its emissions cheating scandal. The $10 billion also includes additional compensation of $5,100 to $10,000 for each vehicle owner.
The deal involving
Owners of 20,000 older
People who bought 58,000 newer cars will get compensation of $7,039 to $16,114. If VW can't fix the newer cars to regulators' satisfaction, then the owners' attorneys are expected to go back to court to seek buybacks. That could push the value of deal for the 3
Preliminary approval Tuesday would allow consumers to learn online whether they have an eligible vehicle and how much compensation to expect.
Volkswagen has now settled most U.S. consumer claims stemming from the emissions scandal and agreed to pay $4.3 billion to settle a U.S. criminal investigation.