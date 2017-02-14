Molson Coors takes US$495-million charge on its Molson brands in Canada

MONTREAL — Molson Coors says its Canadian operations struggled in the fourth quarter as the brewing giant's Molson brands incurred a US$495.2-million impairment charge.

The company posted a US$460.9 million pretax loss from its operations in Canada for the three months ended Dec. 31, down from a $48.5 million profit a year earlier.

Adjusting for one-time items, underlying profits for Molson Coors's Canadian operations fell to US$48.5 million from US$51.8 million a year earlier.

Net sales fell 3.6 per cent to US$329.6 million, driven by lower consumer demand, particularly in Quebec.

Last fall, Molson Coors (TSX:TPX.B, NYSE:TAP) completed its US$12-billion acquisition of Miller brands and SABMiller's 58 per cent stake in MillerCoors, a joint venture formed in 2008.