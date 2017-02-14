Most actively traded companies on the TSX
Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (up 29.45 points to 15,786.03, a record high):
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM). Miner. Down 91 cents, or 21.88 per cent, to $3.25 on 17.8 million shares.
B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Up three cents, or 0.68 per cent, to $4.43 on 9.2 million shares.
Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:CGC). Drug manufacturer. Down $1.05, or 8.08 per cent, to $11.95 on 8.6 million shares. Canada's largest publicly traded marijuana company reported third-quarter revenue of $9.8 million, up from $3.5 million a year earlier. Net income for the quarter was $3.0 million or two cents per diluted share, a turnaround from a loss of $3.3 million or four cents per share in the third quarter of fiscal 2015.
Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Down eight cents, or 3.10 per cent, to $2.50 on 7.4 million shares.
UEX Corp. (TSX:UEX). Miner. Up one cent, or 2.60 per cent, to 39.5 cents on 5.6 million shares.
Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI). Miner. Down nine cents, or 1.97 per cent, to $4.47 on 5.3 million shares.
Companies reporting major news:
TMX Group Ltd. (TSX:X). Brokers and exchanges. Up $1.58, or 2.22 per cent, to $72.85 on 78,499 shares. The operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange and several other securities markets reported a profit attributable to shareholders of $196.4 million or $3.58 per diluted share for the year ended Dec. 31, 2016. That compared with a full-year loss of $52.3 million or 96 cents per diluted share in 2015, mostly because of asset write downs recorded in the fourth quarter of that year. Revenue was a record $742.0 million in 2016, up three per cent from $717 million in 2015.