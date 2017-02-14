Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (up 29.45 points to 15,786.03, a record high):

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM). Miner. Down 91 cents, or 21.88 per cent, to $3.25 on 17.8 million shares.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Up three cents, or 0.68 per cent, to $4.43 on 9.2 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:CGC). Drug manufacturer. Down $1.05, or 8.08 per cent, to $11.95 on 8.6 million shares. Canada's largest publicly traded marijuana company reported third-quarter revenue of $9.8 million, up from $3.5 million a year earlier. Net income for the quarter was $3.0 million or two cents per diluted share, a turnaround from a loss of $3.3 million or four cents per share in the third quarter of fiscal 2015.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Down eight cents, or 3.10 per cent, to $2.50 on 7.4 million shares.

UEX Corp. (TSX:UEX). Miner. Up one cent, or 2.60 per cent, to 39.5 cents on 5.6 million shares.

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI). Miner. Down nine cents, or 1.97 per cent, to $4.47 on 5.3 million shares.

Companies reporting major news: