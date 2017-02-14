Toronto and New York stock markets retreat from recent record highs

TORONTO — Major stock markets in Toronto and New York retreated in late morning trading today after consecutive days of hitting record highs.

On Bay Street, the S&P/TSX composite index shed 26.11 points to 15,730,47.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average slipped 2.03 points at 20,410.13, the S&P 500 lost 3.69 points at 2,324.56 and the Nasdaq composite fell 9.27 points at 5,754.69.

The shift in momentum came as Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen testified before a Senate committee that the U.S. central bank expects to raise interest rates gradually this year.

The March crude contract rose 49 cents at US$53.42 per barrel and April gold shed US$1.30 at US$1,224.50 an ounce.

The commodity-sensitive loonie fell 0.09 of a U.S. cent at 76.39 cents US.