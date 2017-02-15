Business

Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (up 58.92 points to 15,844.95, a record high):

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM). Miner. Up 11 cents, or 3.38 per cent, to $3.36 on 7.6 million shares.

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSX:TCK.B). Miner. Down $3.35, or 10.25 per cent, to $29.32 on 6.7 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Up eight cents, or 3.20 per cent, to $2.58 on 6.3 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Down 13 cents, or 0.77 per cent, to $16.70 on 6.2 million shares.

Fortune Minerals Ltd. (TSX:FT). Miner. Down five cents, or 15.87 per cent, to 26.5 cents on 6.15 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:CGC). Drug manufacturer. Up 15 cents, or 1.26 per cent, to $12.10 on 5.5 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE) Media. Up 65 cents, or 1.12 per cent, to $58.65 on 2.8 million shares. The telecom giant cleared its final regulatory hurdle to acquire Manitoba Telecom Services Inc. (TSX:MBT) (Up $1.92, or 5.11 per cent, to $39.52 on 3.1 million shares). MTS said Wednesday the Competition Bureau and Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada have approved the deal, which is set to close on March 17.

