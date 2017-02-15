US consumer prices post biggest rise in nearly 4 years
WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer prices rose in January at the fastest pace in nearly four years, strengthening the case for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates this year.
The Labor Department said Wednesday consumer prices rose 0.6
Food prices rose in January for the first time in seven months. Grocery prices were unchanged, but the cost of eating out rose 0.4
Overall, consumer prices rose 2.5
After remaining low in the aftermath of the 2007-2009 Great Recession, inflation is running above the Fed's 2
The Fed left a key interest rate unchanged at its Jan. 31-Feb. 1 meeting. It raised rates in December for only the second time in a decade. Fed Chair Janet Yellen on Tuesday told a Senate committee that the central bank will likely resume raising rates in the next few months.
But with uncertainties surrounding President Donald Trump's proposals on taxes, spending and trade, Yellen said the Fed still wants to keep assessing the economy.