US retail sales rise in January, led by gas and restaurants
WASHINGTON — Americans increased their spending at gasoline stations and restaurants in January, boosting retail sales even though auto buying fell.
Retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 0.4
Overall sales pulled back from a December bump in holiday shopping online and at auto dealers. But Americans spent more than normally expected last month at clothiers, department stores, electronics outlets and sporting goods retailers.
The gains point to continued economic growth. But they also indicate that improving consumer sentiment after President Donald Trump's presidential election, especially optimism among Republicans, has yet to significantly boost retail sales.
"Sales are growing at a decent clip, but the surge in consumers' confidence since the election is yet to translate into stronger spending," said Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.
Higher gas prices drove a 2.3
Purchases at restaurants and bars climbed 1.4
But sales at auto dealers slipped 1.2
Sales at non-store retailers such as internet outlets were flat in January, although they have climbed 12
Over the past 12 months, total retail sales have risen a solid 5.6