Lawyer: Client subpoenaed in 21st Century Fox inquiry

NEW YORK — A lawyer representing former Fox News employees says one of his clients recently received a grand jury subpoena in a federal securities probe of how 21st Century Fox Inc. handled a sexual harassment scandal.

Attorney Judd Burstein disclosed the subpoena Wednesday during a court hearing in a lawsuit filed by former Fox News host Andrea Tantaros, but he didn't identify which client had received the subpoena.

He said the subpoena had come from a unit at the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan that handles securities law violations.

Fox News says in a statement that it had "been in communication with the U.S. attorney's office for months." The office declined comment on Thursday.