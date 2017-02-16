Most actively traded companies on the TSX
A
A
Share via Email
Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (up 19.22 points to 15,864.17, a record high):
Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Down eight cents, or 3.10 per cent, to $2.50 on 13.9 million shares. The Quebec-based company reported 2016 year-end losses of US$981 million, down from US$5.34 billion in 2015. Full-year revenue for 2016 was US$16.34 billion down from US$18.17 billion in 2015.
Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX:PNE). Oil and gas. Down two cents, or 2.41 per cent, to 81 cents on 6.8 million shares.
Teck Resources Ltd. (TSX:TCK.B). Miner. Down $1.54, or 5.25 per cent, to $27.78 on 6.7 million shares.
Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Down 41 cents, or 2.46 per cent, to $16.29 on 6.6 million shares.
B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Up two cents, or 0.45 per cent, to $4.43 on 6.32 million shares.
Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Miner. Up $1.53, or 6.05 per cent, to $26.81 on 6.29 million shares.
Companies reporting major news:
Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Oil and gas. Down 49 cents, or 0.88 per cent, to $55.43 on 2.2 million shares. The company says the U.S. Federal Trade Commission has approved its proposed takeover of Spectra Energy Corp. in what will be the largest foreign takeover by a Canadian company. The all-stock deal, which valued Spectra at $37 billion when it was announced last September, still requires approval under the Canadian Competition Act.
Quebecor Inc. (TSX:QBR.B). Media, telecommunications. Down 63 cents, or 1.61 per cent, to $38.41 on 504,064 shares. Pierre Karl Peladeau is returning to his job as the president and CEO. Peladeau, whose family founded the company, stepped down from the top job in 2013 and began a short-lived political career.