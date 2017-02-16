Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (up 19.22 points to 15,864.17, a record high):

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Down eight cents, or 3.10 per cent, to $2.50 on 13.9 million shares. The Quebec-based company reported 2016 year-end losses of US$981 million, down from US$5.34 billion in 2015. Full-year revenue for 2016 was US$16.34 billion down from US$18.17 billion in 2015.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX:PNE). Oil and gas. Down two cents, or 2.41 per cent, to 81 cents on 6.8 million shares.

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSX:TCK.B). Miner. Down $1.54, or 5.25 per cent, to $27.78 on 6.7 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Down 41 cents, or 2.46 per cent, to $16.29 on 6.6 million shares.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Up two cents, or 0.45 per cent, to $4.43 on 6.32 million shares.

Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Miner. Up $1.53, or 6.05 per cent, to $26.81 on 6.29 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Oil and gas. Down 49 cents, or 0.88 per cent, to $55.43 on 2.2 million shares. The company says the U.S. Federal Trade Commission has approved its proposed takeover of Spectra Energy Corp. in what will be the largest foreign takeover by a Canadian company. The all-stock deal, which valued Spectra at $37 billion when it was announced last September, still requires approval under the Canadian Competition Act.