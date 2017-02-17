S&P 500, Dow nudge down a bit further from records
NEW YORK — U.S. stock indexes took a modest step back Thursday, though they remain close to their record highs. Energy stocks fell more than the rest of the market, and bond yields eased.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 4 points, or 0.2
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 51 points, or 0.2
HITTING THE PAUSE BUTTON: The last two lackadaisical days for stocks follow a strong run, where stocks climbed quickly for weeks on stronger-than-expected reports on the economy and corporate earnings. Hopes for lower taxes and other business-friendly policies from Washington provided another big push.
Even with Friday's decline, the S&P 500 is still on track for its fourth weekly gain in a row.
DROPPING YIELDS: The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.41
BACK TO THE KITCHEN: Kraft Heinz surged after it made an offer to buy European consumer goods giant Unilever, only to get rejected. Unilever said the bid was too low. It offered 18
KICKED IN THE CAN: Campbell Soup had the biggest drop in the S&P 500 after the company surprised analysts by reporting weaker revenue in its latest quarter than a year earlier. Its earnings were better than Wall Street had forecast, however. Shares fell $4.06, or 6.5
JAMMED UP: J.M. Smucker fell after it lowered its forecast for sales this year. It reported earnings for the latest quarter that met expectations. The company, whose brands include Folgers and Crisco, fell $5.65, or 4.1
MORE CLOUDS AHEAD: General Mills also warned of tougher times ahead. It said weaker-than-expected sales for its yogurt and soup brands pushed it to cut its sales and profit forecast for its fiscal year, which ends in May. Its stock fell $1.79, or 2.9
AROUND THE WORLD: In Europe, the French CAC 40 index fell 0.8
CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 112.78 Japanese yen from 113.11 yen late Thursday. The euro fell to $1.0644 from $1.0677, and the British pound fell to $1.2430 from $1.2497.
COMMODITIES: Benchmark U.S. crude oil fell 33 cents to $53.42 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 21 cents to $55.44per barrel. Gold fell $2.80 to $1,238.80 per ounce, silver fell 7 cents to $18.00 per ounce and copper fell 2 cents to $2.70 per pound.