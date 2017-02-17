Markets Right Now: US stocks edge lower in early trading

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are posting moderate declines in early trading as a fast-paced market rally of the past two weeks goes into reverse.

Banks and basic materials companies fell more than the rest of the market Friday. Regions Financial fell 1.9 per cent .

Several companies were falling after posting weak results. Campbell Soup lost 5 per cent and J.M. Smucker slid 4.3 per cent .

The Standard & Poor's 500 index slipped 5 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 2,341.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 67 points, or 0.3 per cent , to 20,551. The Nasdaq composite declined 7 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 5,807.