Most actively traded companies on the TSX
Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (down 25.54 points to 15,838.63):
Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI). Miner. Down 45 cents, or 10.02 per cent, to $4.04 on 8.7 million shares.
Crescent Point Energy (TSX:CPG). Oil and gas. Up $1.17, or 7.76 per cent, to $16.24 on 8.2 million shares.
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSX:FM). Miner. Down 87 cents, or 5.48 per cent, to $15.00 on 7.4 million shares.
Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Up three cents, or 1.2 per cent, to $2.53 on 6.9 million shares.
Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financial Services. Down eight cents, or 0.32 per cent, to $24.83 on 6 million shares.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM). Miner. Down one cent, or 0.34 per cent, to $2.97 on 5.9 million shares.
Companies reporting major news:
BlackBerry Ltd. (TSX:BB). Wireless communications. Up 17 cents, or 1.77 per cent, to $9.79 on 815,134 shares. The company says it has met all of its obligations to employees who allege in a proposed class-action lawsuit that they lost severance entitlements after being transferred to another employer. In a statement of claim on behalf of more than 300 former BlackBerry employees, an Ottawa law firm says BlackBerry has stated the transfer was "not a sale of business," meaning the employees will lose all of their years of service entitlements without any compensation.