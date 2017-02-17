Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (down 25.54 points to 15,838.63):

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI). Miner. Down 45 cents, or 10.02 per cent, to $4.04 on 8.7 million shares.

Crescent Point Energy (TSX:CPG). Oil and gas. Up $1.17, or 7.76 per cent, to $16.24 on 8.2 million shares.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSX:FM). Miner. Down 87 cents, or 5.48 per cent, to $15.00 on 7.4 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Up three cents, or 1.2 per cent, to $2.53 on 6.9 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financial Services. Down eight cents, or 0.32 per cent, to $24.83 on 6 million shares.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM). Miner. Down one cent, or 0.34 per cent, to $2.97 on 5.9 million shares.

Companies reporting major news: