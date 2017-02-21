Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (up 83.74 points to 15,922.37):

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM). Miner. Down 80 cents, or 26.94 per cent, to $2.17 on 11.3 million shares.

ECN Capital Corp. (TSX:ECN). Financial Services. Up 45 cents, or 14.11 per cent, to $3.64 on 9.7 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financial Services. Up 12 cents, or 0.48 per cent, to $24.95 on 7 million shares.

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI). Miner. Down 13 cents, or 3.22 per cent, to $3.91 on 6.7 million shares.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSX:IVN). Miner. Up 17 cents, or 3.5 per cent, to $5.03 on 6.5 million shares.

Katanga Mining Limited. (TSX:KAT). Miner. Up 11 cents, or 22.92 per cent, to 59 cents on 6.4 million shares.

