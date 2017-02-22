Most actively traded companies on the TSX
Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (15,830.22 down 92.15 points):
Katanga Mining Ltd. (TSX:KAT). Miner. Down 20 cents, or 33.90 per cent, to 39 cents on 16.7 million shares.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM). Miner. Down 35 cents, or 16.13 per cent, to $1.82 on 9.5 million shares.
ECN Capital Corp. (TSX:ECN). Financial Services. Down seven cents, or 1.92 per cent, to $3.57 on 6.8 million shares.
Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI). Miner. Down 17 cents, or 4.35 per cent, to $3.74 on 6.6 million shares.
Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Down 93 cents, or 5.80 per cent, to $15.10 on 5.9 million shares.
Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financial Services. Down 19 cents, or 0.76 per cent, to $24.76 on 5.6 million shares.
Companies reporting major news:
Hudson's Bay Company (TSX:HBC). Retailer. Down six cents, or 0.49 per cent, to $12.30 on 787,512 shares. The company is denying allegations of deceptive pricing practices from Canada's competition watchdog. The Competition Bureau issued a statement Tuesday alleging HBC offered mattresses and foundations sold together at grossly inflated regular prices and then advertised deep discounts on the sleep sets, suggesting significant deals for customers.
TransCanada Corp. (TSX:TRP). Oil and gas. Down eight cents, or 0.13 per cent, to $62.06 on 2.8 million shares. The Calgary-based energy transport company is proposing a new pipeline tolling system it says will allow western Canadian natural gas to be shipped to Ontario at lower rates to better compete with growing American supplies. TransCanada is inviting shippers to sign long-term binding commitments by March 9 to move gas on its underutilized Canadian Mainline system from a shipping centre in Alberta to a hub in southern Ontario.