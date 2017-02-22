Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,830.22 down 92.15 points):

Katanga Mining Ltd. (TSX:KAT). Miner. Down 20 cents, or 33.90 per cent, to 39 cents on 16.7 million shares.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM). Miner. Down 35 cents, or 16.13 per cent, to $1.82 on 9.5 million shares.

ECN Capital Corp. (TSX:ECN). Financial Services. Down seven cents, or 1.92 per cent, to $3.57 on 6.8 million shares.

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI). Miner. Down 17 cents, or 4.35 per cent, to $3.74 on 6.6 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Down 93 cents, or 5.80 per cent, to $15.10 on 5.9 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financial Services. Down 19 cents, or 0.76 per cent, to $24.76 on 5.6 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Hudson's Bay Company (TSX:HBC). Retailer. Down six cents, or 0.49 per cent, to $12.30 on 787,512 shares. The company is denying allegations of deceptive pricing practices from Canada's competition watchdog. The Competition Bureau issued a statement Tuesday alleging HBC offered mattresses and foundations sold together at grossly inflated regular prices and then advertised deep discounts on the sleep sets, suggesting significant deals for customers.