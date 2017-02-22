North American stock indexes mixed in late morning trading, loonie declines

TORONTO — North American stock indexes were mixed in late morning trading after setting record highs on Tuesday.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 37.34 points at 15,885.03 about 90 minutes after the opening bell.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 10.74 points at 20,753.74.

The S&P 500 was down 2.51 points at 2,362.87 and the Nasdaq composite was down 7.55 points at 5,858.40.

The Canadian dollar was at 75.84 cents US, down 0.28 of a US cent.

The April crude contract was down 76 cents at US$53.57 per barrel and April natural gas contracts were up three cents at US$2.72 per mmBTU.