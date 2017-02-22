Paramount Pictures CEO leaving after 12 years

NEW YORK — Paramount Pictures Chairman and CEO Brad Grey is leaving the movie studio after 12 years at the helm.

In a memo to employees, Grey said his duties end effective immediately but he will help his successor transition into the post. Paramount parent Viacom said they are searching for a new CEO.

The move comes after media mogul Sumner Redstone's National Amusements in December abandoned a proposal that CBS and Viacom reunite after a 10 year split. Viacom had also been considering selling a stake in Paramount but that was called off too.