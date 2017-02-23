CIBC grows first quarter net income to $1.41 billion on $4.21 billion of revenue
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — CIBC increased its first-quarter net income to $1.41 billion, up from $982 million a year ago.
The quarterly earnings amounted to $3.50 per diluted share, compared with $2.43 per diluted share during the same period last year.
On an adjusted basis, the Toronto-based bank (TSX:CM) had $1.17 billion of income, or $2.89 per share, compared with $1.03 billion, or $2.55 per share, during the first quarter of 2016.
Quarterly revenue was $4.21 billion, up from $3.59 billion a year ago.
Follow @alexposadzki on Twitter.
Most Popular
-
Shovel Rage: Furious man chases plow after snow dumped at driveway's end
-
-
Doctors, lawyers, computer programmers and accountants can't afford to buy a home in Vancouver
-
Police looking for three suspects after 79-year-old woman robbed in Bedford