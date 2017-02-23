Claims for US jobless benefits tick up, level still healthy

WASHINGTON — More Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, but claims remained at a low level consistent with a healthy job market

The Labor Department says 244,000 Americans applied for jobless aid last week, up by 6,000 from the previous week. The four-week average, a less volatile measure, fell by 4,000 to 241,000, lowest since July 1973.

Overall, 2.06 million people are collecting unemployment checks, down 7.7 per cent from a year ago.

Unemployment claims are a proxy for layoffs. They have come in below 300,000 a week for 103 straight weeks, the longest such streak since 1970.