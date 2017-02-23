Most actively traded companies on the TSX
Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (15,781.20 down 49.02 points):
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSX:FM). Miner. Down 99 cents, or 6.50 per cent, to $14.23 on 11.2 million shares.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM). Miner. Up 37 cents, or 20.33 per cent, to $2.19 on 9.8 million shares.
Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Oil and gas. Down 60 cents, or 1.08 per cent, to $54.74 on 9.2 million shares.
Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Oil and gas. Up one cent, 0.06 per cent, to $17.69 on 8.6 million shares.
Katanga Mining Ltd. (TSX:KAT). Miner. Up three cents, or 7.69 per cent, to 42 cents on 8.1 million shares.
B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Up 16 cents, or 3.65 per cent, to $4.54 on 6.9 million shares.
Companies reporting major news:
Loblaw Companies Ltd. (TSX:L). Grocer. Up $2.13, or 3.09 per cent, to $71.05 on 3.5 million shares. Canada's largest grocery business delivered stronger than expected results in the final quarter of last year and anticipates its food business will grow despite a decline in prices. It reported a $201 million net profit or 50 cents per common share in its fourth quarter of 2016 — up 57 per cent from the year before — partly due to operational improvements and special items in both years.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM). Bank. Up $1.20, or 1.02 per cent, to $119.40 on 1.8 million shares. CIBC will remain disciplined and patient on its efforts to buy Chicago-based lender PrivateBancorp as it looks to expand its business in the U.S. amid slowing loan growth at home, CIBC's CEO said Thursday. Victor Dodig made his comments after CIBC, Canada's fifth largest bank by market capitalization, reported first-quarter results that surpassed expectations, with net income of $1.41 billion, up from $982 million a year ago. The earnings amounted to $3.50 per diluted share, up from $2.43 per diluted share during the same period last year.