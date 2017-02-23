Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,781.20 down 49.02 points):

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSX:FM). Miner. Down 99 cents, or 6.50 per cent, to $14.23 on 11.2 million shares.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM). Miner. Up 37 cents, or 20.33 per cent, to $2.19 on 9.8 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Oil and gas. Down 60 cents, or 1.08 per cent, to $54.74 on 9.2 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Oil and gas. Up one cent, 0.06 per cent, to $17.69 on 8.6 million shares.

Katanga Mining Ltd. (TSX:KAT). Miner. Up three cents, or 7.69 per cent, to 42 cents on 8.1 million shares.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Up 16 cents, or 3.65 per cent, to $4.54 on 6.9 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Loblaw Companies Ltd. (TSX:L). Grocer. Up $2.13, or 3.09 per cent, to $71.05 on 3.5 million shares. Canada's largest grocery business delivered stronger than expected results in the final quarter of last year and anticipates its food business will grow despite a decline in prices. It reported a $201 million net profit or 50 cents per common share in its fourth quarter of 2016 — up 57 per cent from the year before — partly due to operational improvements and special items in both years.