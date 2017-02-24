Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,533.47 down 247.73 points):

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Oil and gas. Down 54 cents, or 0.99 per cent, to $54.20 on 12.8 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Down 12 cents, or 4.76 per cent, to $2.40 on 9.4 million shares.

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI). Miner. Down five cents, or 1.35 per cent, to $3.66 on 7.7 million shares.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSX:IVN). Miner. Down 23 cents, or 5.10 per cent, to $4.28 on 7.3 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financial Services. Down 49 cents, or 2.01 per cent, to $23.85 on 6.3 million shares.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Down 15 cents, or 3.30 per cent, to $4.39 on 6.1 million shares.

Companies reporting major news: