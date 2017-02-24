Most actively traded companies on the TSX
Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (15,533.47 down 247.73 points):
Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Oil and gas. Down 54 cents, or 0.99 per cent, to $54.20 on 12.8 million shares.
Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Down 12 cents, or 4.76 per cent, to $2.40 on 9.4 million shares.
Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI). Miner. Down five cents, or 1.35 per cent, to $3.66 on 7.7 million shares.
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSX:IVN). Miner. Down 23 cents, or 5.10 per cent, to $4.28 on 7.3 million shares.
Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financial Services. Down 49 cents, or 2.01 per cent, to $23.85 on 6.3 million shares.
B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Down 15 cents, or 3.30 per cent, to $4.39 on 6.1 million shares.
Companies reporting major news:
Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY). Bank. Down $1.65, or 1.68 per cent, to $96.61 on 3.7 million shares. Royal Bank of Canada, the country's largest lender, reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter results Friday on the back of solid earnings from its Canadian banking, wealth management and capital markets businesses. RBC, the second of the five big banks to report quarterly earnings, had $3.03 billion of net income during the quarter, up 24 per cent from a year ago.