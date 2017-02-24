US stocks dip as banks and energy companies fall
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks are declining Friday morning as investors again look for safer places to put their money. Business technology company Hewlett Packard Enterprises is falling after it announced weak sales. Bond prices are dropping and yields are rising. That's sending interest rates lower, which hurts banks. High-dividend stocks are rising.
KEEPING SCORE: The Dow Jones industrial average lost 56 points, or 0.3
The blue-chip Dow average has risen for 10 days in a row. Other major indexes are mixed this week.
BONDS: Bond prices sank again. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note slid to 2.31
With yields down, investors bought phone company and utility stocks, which pay large dividends similar to bonds. AT&T rose 29 cents to $42.24 and American Electric Power gained $1.01, or 1.5
HPE HURTING: Hewlett Packard Enterprise, which sells data-
Chipmakers and other technology companies also lost ground.
METAL GAINS: Gold and silver continued to rise. Gold, which jumped 1.5
PENNY IN FOR A POUNDING: Department store operator J.C. Penney said it will close 130 to 140 stores and two distribution
Competitor Nordstrom jumped after it disclosed a better-than-expected quarterly profit with help from strong sales online and at Nordstrom Rack. Its shares gained $2.41, or 5.5
PRISON COMPANIES KEEP SURGING: For-profit prison operator CoreCivic rose 95 cents, or 2.8
The companies operate detention facilities used by Immigration and Customs enforcement as well as prisons and they get about half their revenue from contracts with the federal government. Their stocks have soared since Donald Trump was elected president in November. Investors expected the Obama-era policy would be reversed and that Trump's policies toward immigration and criminal justice would strengthen their business. CoreCivic has climbed 140
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude oil fell 38 cents to $54.07 a barrel. Brent crude, the standard for pricing international oils, fell 44 cents to $56.38 a barrel in London. Energy companies continued to trade lower. They've fallen sharply over the last month. The S&P 500 energy company index is down more than 6
CURRENCIES: The dollar slid to 112.27 yen from 112.75 yen. The euro rose to $1.0580 from $1.0574.
OVERSEAS: France's CAC 40 slumped 1.3
