Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

Five things to watch this week in Canadian business:

Earnings-palooza: A steady stream of earnings are in the offing, with Valeant Pharmaceuticals, SNC-Lavalin and George Weston reporting. The week will also see Scotiabank, BMO and TD release their latest quarterly results.

Media is the message: The Economic Club of Canada hosts Bell Media president Mary Ann Turcke for a luncheon speech Tuesday in Toronto. She will talk about the future of Canada's media industry.

Mr. Morneau heads to Washington: Federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau is set Wednesday to meet face-to-face for the first time with his U.S. counterpart, Steven Mnuchin. Morneau should have no shortage of things to discuss with the American treasury secretary. U.S. tax cuts and deregulation are just a couple of policies that could lure investment south of the border at Canada's expense.

Central bank talk: The Bank of Canada has a busy week ahead. On Wednesday, the central bank announces its latest interest rate decision, and while expectations are it will remain at 0.5 per cent, economy watchers will be scrutinizing the statement. The next day, deputy governor Timothy Lane gives a speech in Montreal about financial sustainability. On Friday, senior deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins attends a panel discussion at Yale Law School in New Haven, Conn.