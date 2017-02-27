Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,463.51 down 69.96 points):

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Oil and gas. Up $2.15, or 3.97 per cent, to $56.35 on 67.7 million shares. The company announced the completion today of the previously announced stock-for-stock merger transaction to acquire all of the outstanding common stock of Spectra Energy Corp.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Down 40 cents, or 9.11 per cent, to $3.99 on 10.4 million shares.

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Miner. Down 30 cents, or 6.01 per cent, to $4.69 on 10.2 million shares.

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI). Miner. Down seven cents, or 1.91 per cent, to $3.59 on 9.9 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Down four cents, or 1.67 per cent, to $2.36 on 8.8 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financial Services. Up five cents, or 0.21 per cent, to $23.90 on 7.4 million shares. Manulife confirmed Monday its banking unit was penalized last year after Canada's money-laundering watchdog concluded it failed to report a suspicious transaction and various money transfers. Last year, Fintrac fined the bank $1.15 million, but it withheld the bank's identity, saying it was exercising its discretion to do so.

Companies reporting major news: