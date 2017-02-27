Most actively traded companies on the TSX
Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (15,463.51 down 69.96 points):
Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Oil and gas. Up $2.15, or 3.97 per cent, to $56.35 on 67.7 million shares. The company announced the completion today of the previously announced stock-for-stock merger transaction to acquire all of the outstanding common stock of Spectra Energy Corp.
B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Down 40 cents, or 9.11 per cent, to $3.99 on 10.4 million shares.
Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Miner. Down 30 cents, or 6.01 per cent, to $4.69 on 10.2 million shares.
Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI). Miner. Down seven cents, or 1.91 per cent, to $3.59 on 9.9 million shares.
Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Down four cents, or 1.67 per cent, to $2.36 on 8.8 million shares.
Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financial Services. Up five cents, or 0.21 per cent, to $23.90 on 7.4 million shares. Manulife confirmed Monday its banking unit was penalized last year after Canada's money-laundering watchdog concluded it failed to report a suspicious transaction and various money transfers. Last year, Fintrac fined the bank $1.15 million, but it withheld the bank's identity, saying it was exercising its discretion to do so.
Companies reporting major news:
TransCanada Corp. (TSX:TRP). Down 16 cents, or 0.26 per cent, to $60.50 on 4.5 million shares. The Calgary-based company is negotiating the sale of a 49.3 per cent interest in the Iroquois natural gas transmission system that connects its main Canadian pipeline system to markets in the U.S. Northeast, including New York City. TransCanada says it has offered to sell the Iroquois system to TC PipeLines, LP, an affiliated limited partnership.
