NDP calls for Q3 budget update to be released in Saskatchewan amid deficit talk

SASKATOON — The Opposition NDP is calling for a budget update, saying the Saskatchewan Party government is hiding the truth about the province's finances.

The third quarter ended in December and New Democrat finance critic Cathy Sproule says the government should have revealed the numbers by now.

The NDP says third-quarter updates have been released in February since 2012, with the exception of 2015 when the government didn't release one because it was changing the way finances are reported.

Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall said earlier this month that the third-quarter update could come closer to the release of the new budget, which is scheduled for March 22.

Sproule says the updated numbers would provide a clear and honest picture instead of speculation.

The government has publicly mused that public servants could be forced to take unpaid days off as it wrestles with a $1.2-billion deficit.

"For Saskatchewan families and workers, times are tough, but, instead of providing honesty and stability, the Sask. Party keeps lying about the facts and throwing around phrases like 'transformational change' and 'everything is on the table,' " Sproule said Monday.

"The people of the province deserve to know the truth."

The NDP raised similar concerns last summer when the government did not release a first-quarter budget update.

Finance Minister Kevin Doherty said in September that the fiscal year was unusual because of the provincial election last April and the timing of the budget. The government tabled the budget in June instead of March.

That meant the budget passed and the first quarter ended on the same day, so the numbers that the public saw June 1 were essentially first-quarter numbers, he said.

The government had projected a deficit of $434 million when it introduced the budget last June. That climbed to about $1 billion when the mid-year update was released last fall.

Wall told the Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association earlier this month that the provincial deficit is up to about $1.2 billion. The premier said tax revenue is lower than forecast and crop insurance claims are up $250 million because of a late harvest.