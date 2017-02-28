Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,399.24 down 64.27 points):

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Oil and gas. Down 45 cents, or 0.80 per cent, to $55.90 on 33.6 million shares.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Up nine cents, or 2.26 per cent, to $4.08 on 8.7 million shares.

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI). Miner. Up eight cents, or 2.23 per cent, to $3.67 on 7.3 million shares.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSX:IVN). Miner. Down 19 cents, or 4.70 per cent, to $3.85 on 6.9 million shares.

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Miner. Down one cent, or 0.21 per cent, to $4.68 on 6.9 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Down six cents, or 2.54 per cent, to $2.30 on 6.6 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

The Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO). Bank. Up $2.21, or 2.24 per cent, to $100.79 on 2.4 million shares. The company grew its first-quarter net income by 39 per cent to $1.49 billion, beating analyst expectations by a wide margin. The first-quarter for the three months ended Jan. 31 figures include a $168 million after-tax gain on the sale of Moneris U.S. During the same period last year, BMO had $1.07 billion of quarterly profit. The earnings amounted to $2.22 per share, up from $1.58 per share during the first quarter of 2016.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS). Bank. Down $2.21, or 2.79 per cent, to $77.04 on 4.2 million shares. Scotiabank had $2.01 billion of net income during the first quarter, up 10 per cent from the same period last year on strong results from its Canadian and international banking operations. The earnings amounted to $1.57 per diluted share, up from $1.43 per diluted share a year ago, when Scotiabank had $1.81 billion of net income during the first quarter.