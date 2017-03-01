Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,599.68 up 200.44 points):

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financial Services. Up 61 cents, or 2.57 per cent, to $24.34 on 10.9 million shares.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Up 17 cents, or 4.17 per cent, to $4.25 on 7.9 million shares.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSX:IVN). Miner. Up 57 cents, or 14.81 per cent, to $4.42 on 7.3 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Oil and gas. Down 63 cents, or 1.13 per cent, to $55.27 on 6.7 million shares.

OceanaGold Corp. (TSX:OGC). Miner. Up six cents, or 1.59 per cent, to $3.83 on 6.5 million shares.

Goldcorp Inc. (TSX:G). Miner. Down 22 cents, or 1.05 per cent, to $20.83 on 6.1 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

National Bank of Canada (TSX:NA). Bank. Up 98 cents, or 1.73 per cent, to $57.66 on 1.4 million shares. The Montreal-based bank had $497 million of net income in the first quarter, nearly double its profit of $261 million in the comparable period the previous year. The bank was hit by a $236-million writeoff of its investment in another financial group.