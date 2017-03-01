Most actively traded companies on the TSX
Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (15,599.68 up 200.44 points):
Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financial Services. Up 61 cents, or 2.57 per cent, to $24.34 on 10.9 million shares.
B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Up 17 cents, or 4.17 per cent, to $4.25 on 7.9 million shares.
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSX:IVN). Miner. Up 57 cents, or 14.81 per cent, to $4.42 on 7.3 million shares.
Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Oil and gas. Down 63 cents, or 1.13 per cent, to $55.27 on 6.7 million shares.
OceanaGold Corp. (TSX:OGC). Miner. Up six cents, or 1.59 per cent, to $3.83 on 6.5 million shares.
Goldcorp Inc. (TSX:G). Miner. Down 22 cents, or 1.05 per cent, to $20.83 on 6.1 million shares.
Companies reporting major news:
National Bank of Canada (TSX:NA). Bank. Up 98 cents, or 1.73 per cent, to $57.66 on 1.4 million shares. The Montreal-based bank had $497 million of net income in the first quarter, nearly double its profit of $261 million in the comparable period the previous year. The bank was hit by a $236-million writeoff of its investment in another financial group.
Torstar Corp. (TSX:TS.B). Publishing. Up eight cents, or 4.73 per cent, to $1.77 on 117,388 shares. The parent company of the Toronto Star reported $1.1 million in net income or one cent per share in the final three months of 2016. It was the second consecutive quarterly profit recorded in 2016 by the company, which ended the year with a 12-month net loss of $74.84 million. In 2015, Torstar had a fourth-quarter net loss of $234.5 million or $2.91 per share, and a full-year loss of $404.84 million. Torstar's revenue fell to $685.1 million in 2016, including $188.4 million in the fourth quarter, compared with $786.6 million in 2015, including $213.7 million in the fourth quarter of that year.