US consumer spending up slightly, inflation at 4-year high
WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer spending rose at only a sluggish pace in January, even as signs of growing optimism about the economy have emerged.
Consumer spending increased 0.2
Prices also rose in a sign that inflation has perked up a bit. A measure of inflation closely watched by the Federal Reserve rose 0.4
That nearly matches the Fed's target of 2
Surveys of consumers have shown a burst of optimism since the presidential election, yet that has only intermittently translated into more spending. The Conference Board's
Measures of consumer health are important for growth because consumer spending drives about 70
Income growth accelerated slightly in January, the data showed, rising 0.4
Wednesday's figures suggest that the economy is still growing at a modest pace. Growth was just 1.9
Rising inflation may hinder spending in the coming months. Adjusted for taxes and price increases, Americans' incomes actually slipped 0.2