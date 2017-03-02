Federal agents raid Caterpillar offices in central Illinois
A
A
Share via Email
PEORIA, Ill. — Federal law enforcement officials executed a search warrant at three Caterpillar facilities in central Illinois on Friday, officials said.
Caterpillar spokeswoman Corrie Heck Scott said in an email Thursday that the company is
Sharon Paul, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's office in Springfield, said "federal law enforcement activity" was being conducted at three Caterpillar locations including the corporate headquarters in Peoria and facilities in East Peoria and Morton.
Paul said the Internal Revenue Service's criminal investigation unit, the U.S. Department of Commerce Office of Export Enforcement and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.'s office of inspector general are involved in the raids. She declined to comment further.
A video on the Peoria Journal Star's
Caterpillar is a farming construction equipment manufacturer and is one of the biggest companies of its kind on the world.
Most Popular
-
Family of Ontario girl impaled by golf club during gym class files $20M lawsuit
-
-
Halifax bar worker wrestles gun away from suspect during armed robbery
-
'Clearly a drunk can consent,' Halifax judge says in acquitting taxi driver charged with sexual assault