Markets Right Now: US stocks open slightly lower
NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are easing lower in early trading on Wall Street, a day after the market notched its latest record highs.
Several companies were moving lower after reporting disappointing results or forecasts.
Shake Shack slipped 3.5
Supermarket operator Kroger dropped 3
Snap, which runs the Snapchat messaging app, will make its stock market debut later Thursday.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 10 points to 21,105.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index slipped 4 points, or 0.2