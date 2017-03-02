Most actively traded companies on the TSX
Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (15,536.65 down 63.03 points):
Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financial Services. Down 11 cents, or 0.45 per cent, to $24.23 on 8.6 million shares.
B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Down 33 cents, or 7.76 per cent, to $3.92 on 8.2 million shares.
Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Miner. Down 20 cents, or 4.31 per cent, to $4.44 on 8.03 million shares.
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSX:IVN). Miner. Down 35 cents, or 7.92 per cent, to $4.07 on 6.7 million shares.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Bank. Down 52 cents, or 0.75 per cent, to $68.98 on 5.6 million shares. The bank reported $2.53 billion of net income during its first quarter ended Jan. 31, up 13.9 per cent from a year ago. The earnings amounted to $1.32 per diluted share, up from $1.17 during the same quarter last year. Revenue was $9.12 billion, up from $8.61 billion a year ago.
Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Oil and gas. Down four cents, or 0.07 per cent, to $55.23 on 5.5 million shares.
Companies reporting major news:
BlackBerry Ltd. (TSX:BB). Wireless communications. Up five cents, or 0.54 per cent, to $9.23 on 829,514 shares. The Waterloo, Ont.-based firm's chief operating officer, Marty Beard, says the former smartphone leader's shift to being a software company is complete, but branding itself as a software player remains challenging.
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Oil and gas. Up $2.04, or 5.30 per cent, to $40.50 on 4.9 million shares. The Calgary-based oil and gas company says its net income in last year's fourth quarter rose to $566 million, up from $131 million a year earlier. Revenue was $3.67 billion, up from $2.96 billion in the fourth quarter of 2015.
