SNC-Lavalin profit and revenue fall in Q4 but adjusted earnings up

MONTREAL — SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSX:SNC) had net income of $1.6 million in its fourth quarter, down from $49.2 million in the previous year.

The net income was equal to one cent per share, down from 33 cents per share. The decline was attributed to a loss at its core engineering and construction business, while earnings from capital investments rose.

Revenue at the Montreal-based engineering and construction company was $2.21 billion, down from $2.65 billion in the fourth quarter of 2015.

SNC said its adjusted earnings during the quarter was 77 cents per share, including 49 cents from its core engineering and construction business.

Analysts had estimated 47 cents per share of adjusted earnings from engineering and construction, according to Thomson Reuters data.

For 2017, analysts had also been estimating $2.28 per share of adjusted earnings from engineering and construction, above the company's estimate of between $1.70 to $2.00.

The company provides engineering and construction to various industries including mining and metallurgy, oil and gas, infrastructure and power generation.