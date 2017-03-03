Manitoba Telecom's CEO to leave the company as it changes owners

WINNIPEG — The president and CEO of Manitoba Telecom Services Inc. (MTS) is leaving the company that is being taken over by BCE Inc. (NSX, NYSE: BCE).

A statement issued Friday says Jay Forbes will leave once the Bell acquisition closes, expected on March 17.

Forbes joined MTS in 2015.

"With the arrival of the new Bell MTS combination, the time will be right for me to move on and pursue new opportunities," said Forbes in the statement.

BCE cleared its final regulatory hurdle to acquire MTS last month for $3.9 billion.

The deal will also see the new company, to be called Bell MTS, establish a western headquarters in Winnipeg — the city where MTS's head office now is. Staffing levels are still to be determined.