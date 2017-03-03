Most actively traded companies on the TSX
A
A
Share via Email
Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (15,608.50 up 71.85 points):
B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Up 10 cents, or 2.55 per cent, to $4.02 on 9.4 million shares.
Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI). Miner. Up four cents, or 1.16 per cent, to $3.50 on 7.3 million shares.
Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Up one cent, or 0.41 per cent, to $2.42 on 6.5 million shares.
Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Miner. Up five cents, or 1.13 per cent, to $4.49 on 5.9 million shares.
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSX:IVN). Miner. Up 10 cents, or 2.46 per cent, to $4.17 on 5.8 million shares.
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSX:FM). Miner. Up 52 cents, or 3.53 per cent, to $15.26 on 4.7 million shares.
Companies reporting major news:
Torstar Corp. (TSX:TS.B). Publishing. Up four cents, or 2.19 per cent, to $1.87 on 130,993 shares. The newspaper publisher and digital media company named a senior executive from loyalty rewards company Aimia Inc. as its new chief executive and publisher of the Toronto Star, picking a marketing veteran to help tackle challenges including declining print revenue. Torstar said Friday that John Boynton will assume the top job effective March 31. Boynton has been chief marketing officer of the Americas Coalitions business at Aimia, the Montreal-based owner of Aeroplan.
Most Popular
-
Halifax mayor: 'I don’t want somebody like that driving a taxi in this municipality'
-
Taxi association head says acquitted driver will never drive for any Halifax cab company again
-
Leah Parsons joins voices calling for review of judge who said 'clearly a drunk can consent'
-
Family of Ontario girl impaled by golf club during gym class files $20M lawsuit