Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,629.75 up 21.25 points):

Goldcorp Inc. (TSX:G). Miner. Down 18 cents, or 0.89 per cent, to $20.07 on 9.7 million shares.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Down 26 cents, or 6.47 per cent, to $3.76 on 7.7 million shares.

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI). Miner. Down 11 cents, or 3.14 per cent, to $3.39 on 6.5 million shares.

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Miner. Down five cents, or 1.11 per cent, to $4.44 on 5.3 million shares.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSX:NXE). Miner. Down 35 cents, or 9.80 per cent, to $3.22 on 5.1 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Down nine cents, or 3.72 per cent, to $2.33 on 4.9 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM). Bank. Up 35 cents, or 0.29 per cent, to $119.55 on 771,494 shares. PrivateBancorp has moved up the date for its shareholders to vote on a deal that could see CIBC buy the Chicago-based lender.The U.S. bank announced Monday that its special meeting to vote on the acquisition is now expected to be held on or about May 4.