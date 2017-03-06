Most actively traded companies on the TSX
Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (15,629.75 up 21.25 points):
Goldcorp Inc. (TSX:G). Miner. Down 18 cents, or 0.89 per cent, to $20.07 on 9.7 million shares.
B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Down 26 cents, or 6.47 per cent, to $3.76 on 7.7 million shares.
Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI). Miner. Down 11 cents, or 3.14 per cent, to $3.39 on 6.5 million shares.
Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Miner. Down five cents, or 1.11 per cent, to $4.44 on 5.3 million shares.
NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSX:NXE). Miner. Down 35 cents, or 9.80 per cent, to $3.22 on 5.1 million shares.
Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Down nine cents, or 3.72 per cent, to $2.33 on 4.9 million shares.
Companies reporting major news:
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM). Bank. Up 35 cents, or 0.29 per cent, to $119.55 on 771,494 shares. PrivateBancorp has moved up the date for its shareholders to vote on a deal that could see CIBC buy the Chicago-based lender.The U.S. bank announced Monday that its special meeting to vote on the acquisition is now expected to be held on or about May 4.
Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd. (TSX:PPY). Oil and gas. Up three cents, or 0.46 per cent, to $6.60 on 1.3 million shares. The Calgary-based company has cut back its capital spending budgets and production targets for 2017 and 2018, citing recent declines in the projected price of natural gas. It says it has reduced this year's capital budget by about 10 per cent to $288 million.
