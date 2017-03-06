Premier Brad Wall says people have spoken and they don't want SaskTel sold
A
A
Share via Email
REGINA — Premier Brad Wall is hanging up talk of a potential sale for Saskatchewan's provincially owned telecommunications company.
Wall says selling SaskTel is off the table and there won't be a referendum on the idea either.
The premier says he got a clear sense over the past eight months that people across the province are worried about losing control of SaskTel.
Wall mused last year about selling SaskTel, but said it wouldn't happen without holding a referendum on any offer.
But Wall says that doesn't rule out selling shares in the Crown corporation.
The government has introduced legislation that would allow it to sell up to 49 per cent of a Crown without the move being considered privatization.
Most Popular
-
Technology enables legally-blind girl to see Calgary Flames game for the first time
-
Passenger in Halifax taxi sexual assault acquittal says 'flames went up' inside her after verdict
-
Halifax Heroes: Social worker turned Dartmouth entrepreneur keeps giving back
-
Eddie ‘The Eagle’ Edwards relives glory from Calgary ’88 Olympics