Premier Brad Wall says people have spoken and they don't want SaskTel sold

REGINA — Premier Brad Wall is hanging up talk of a potential sale for Saskatchewan's provincially owned telecommunications company.

Wall says selling SaskTel is off the table and there won't be a referendum on the idea either.

The premier says he got a clear sense over the past eight months that people across the province are worried about losing control of SaskTel.

Wall mused last year about selling SaskTel, but said it wouldn't happen without holding a referendum on any offer.

But Wall says that doesn't rule out selling shares in the Crown corporation.