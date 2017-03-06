US factory orders up 1.2 per cent in January
WASHINGTON — U.S. businesses increased their orders in January, although a key component that tracks business investment spending fell for the first time in four months.
Factory orders rose 1.2
A category that serves as a proxy for business investment edged down 0.1
American manufacturing has been under stress for nearly two years as a strong dollar cut into export sales and a big plunge in oil prices triggered cutbacks by energy companies. Manufacturers are expected to see stronger sales in 2017.
Demand for durable goods, items ranging from bicycles to battleships that are expected to last at least three years, rose 2
The strength in January reflected a surge in orders for commercial aircraft, which jumped 69.8
Orders for machinery rose 0.9
Manufacturing firms have struggled since 2015 with a rising value of the dollar, which makes exports more expensive in foreign markets, and a plunge in oil prices which triggered big reductions in investment by U.S. energy companies.
But economists are hopeful that energy investment will begin rising now that oil prices are rebounding, and they believe export demand should also improve now that the dollar has stabilized.
