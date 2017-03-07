Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,608.78 down 20.97 points):

Amaya Inc. (TSX:AYA). Online gaming. Up $1.09, or 5.75 per cent, to $20.06 on 7.5 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Down 10 cents, or 4.29 per cent, to $2.23 on 6.7 million shares.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Up three cents, or 0.80 per cent, to $3.79 on 5.9 million shares.

BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE). Media. Down 21 cents, or 0.36 per cent, to $58.02 on 5.4 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:CGC). Drug manufacturer. Down 84 cents, or 7.14 per cent, to $10.92 on 5.1 million shares.

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI). Miner. Down two cents, or 0.59 per cent, to $3.37 on 4.9 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM.A). Real Estate Services. Up 26 cents, or 0.54 per cent, to $48.45 on 640,847 shares. The Toronto-based group is poised to expand its extensive solar and wind power holdings with a friendly takeover of two U.S. companies affiliated with SunEdison Inc., which has been under bankruptcy protection for nearly a year. The offer values TerraForm Power's total equity at US$1.7 billion and TerraForm Global at US$787 million, not counting debt to be assumed. Brookfield would also provide TerraForm Power with US$500 million in funding for growth after the deals close.