Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (15,608.78 down 20.97 points):
Amaya Inc. (TSX:AYA). Online gaming. Up $1.09, or 5.75 per cent, to $20.06 on 7.5 million shares.
Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Down 10 cents, or 4.29 per cent, to $2.23 on 6.7 million shares.
B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Up three cents, or 0.80 per cent, to $3.79 on 5.9 million shares.
BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE). Media. Down 21 cents, or 0.36 per cent, to $58.02 on 5.4 million shares.
Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:CGC). Drug manufacturer. Down 84 cents, or 7.14 per cent, to $10.92 on 5.1 million shares.
Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI). Miner. Down two cents, or 0.59 per cent, to $3.37 on 4.9 million shares.
Companies reporting major news:
Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM.A). Real Estate Services. Up 26 cents, or 0.54 per cent, to $48.45 on 640,847 shares. The Toronto-based group is poised to expand its extensive solar and wind power holdings with a friendly takeover of two U.S. companies affiliated with SunEdison Inc., which has been under bankruptcy protection for nearly a year. The offer values TerraForm Power's total equity at US$1.7 billion and TerraForm Global at US$787 million, not counting debt to be assumed. Brookfield would also provide TerraForm Power with US$500 million in funding for growth after the deals close.
Teck Resources Ltd. (TSX:TECK.B). Miner. Up 28 cents, or 1.05 per cent, to $26.91 on 2.3 million shares. The Canadian mining giant has received a growing number of inquiries from shareholders about how climate change and carbon pricing will affect its operations, an official with the company said. Speaking at the world's largest annual gathering for the mining industry, currently underway in Toronto, Chris Adachi said the company is receiving "very detailed inquiries" about climate change from investors and other stakeholders.