Short film shows 'Love Actually' stars are married

LONDON — Fourteen years after the popular movie, the filming of a "Love, Actually" short is underway, and there's good news: Hugh Grant's David and Martine McCutcheon's Natalie are married.

Fans of the 2003 romantic comedy might also be delighted to learn that Grant is still running the United Kingdom.

Thanks to photos tweeted Sunday by producer Emma Freud, who worked as script editor on the first film with longtime partner, screenwriter Richard Curtis, fans are getting some behind-the-scenes looks at the happy couple.

It's unclear though if Grant's character has actually been the prime minister for 14 years.

It could have happened. The longest-serving prime minister in the country's history was Robert Walpole, who held the job for nearly 21 years.