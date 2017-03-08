Most actively traded companies on the TSX
Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (15,496.98 down 111.80 points):
Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Down 13 cents, or 5.83 per cent, to $2.10 on 10.9 million shares.
Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:CGC). Drug manufacturer. Down 46 cents, or 4.21 per cent, to $10.46 on 7.2 million shares.
Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Oil and gas. Down 41 cents, or 8.17 per cent, to $4.61 on 5.82 million shares.
Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Down 88 cents, or 5.84 per cent, to $14.20 on 5.81 million shares.
ECN Capital Corp. (TSX:ECN). Financial Services. Down six cents, or 1.69 per cent, to $3.50 on 5.4 million shares.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM). Miner. Up 20 cents, or 12.58 per cent, to $1.79 on 4.9 million shares.
Companies reporting major news:
Sprott Inc. (TSX:SII). Asset management. Up two cents, or 0.88 per cent, to $2.29 on 114,081 shares. The Toronto-based money management firm said Wednesday it's making an all-share hostile takeover bid worth US$3.1 billion for rival bullion holder Central Fund of Canada Ltd. Sprott has filed an application with the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta seeking to allow shareholders of Calgary-based Central Fund (TSX:CEF.A) (up 51 cents, or 3.10 per cent, to $16.96 on 110,710 shares) to swap their shares for ones in a newly-formed trust that would be substantially similar to Sprott's existing precious metal holding entities.