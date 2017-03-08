Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,496.98 down 111.80 points):

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Down 13 cents, or 5.83 per cent, to $2.10 on 10.9 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:CGC). Drug manufacturer. Down 46 cents, or 4.21 per cent, to $10.46 on 7.2 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Oil and gas. Down 41 cents, or 8.17 per cent, to $4.61 on 5.82 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Down 88 cents, or 5.84 per cent, to $14.20 on 5.81 million shares.

ECN Capital Corp. (TSX:ECN). Financial Services. Down six cents, or 1.69 per cent, to $3.50 on 5.4 million shares.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM). Miner. Up 20 cents, or 12.58 per cent, to $1.79 on 4.9 million shares.

Companies reporting major news: