US productivity records smallest annual gain since 2011

WASHINGTON — The productivity of American workers grew at a slower pace in fourth quarter and last year recorded the smallest annual gain in five years.

The Labor Department said Wednesday that productivity grew at a 1.3 per cent annual pace from October through December, down from 3.3 per cent in the third quarter. For 2016, productivity eked out a 0.2 per cent increase, the smallest since a 0.1 per cent gain in 2011.

Labour costs, which account for changes in productivity, rose at a 1.7 per cent annual pace in the fourth quarter. That's up from a 0.7 per cent increase from July through September.

The fourth-quarter numbers were unchanged from an original report in February.

Gains in productivity have slowed in recent years for reasons economists are struggling to understand. Since 2007, productivity has grown by an average 1.2 per cent a year, compared to an average 2.6 per cent from 2000 through 2007 and 2.1 per cent from 1947 through 2016.

Productivity measures output per hour worked. Increases are crucial for economic prosperity. When their workers are more productive, employers can afford to pay them more. And productivity gains, along with growth in the number of people working, determine how fast the economy grows.

The U.S. economy grew at a sluggish annual 1.9 pace from October through December, down sharply from 3.5 per cent growth in the third quarter.