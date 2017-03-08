US productivity records smallest annual gain since 2011
WASHINGTON — The productivity of American workers grew at a slower pace in fourth quarter and last year recorded the smallest annual gain in five years.
The Labor Department said Wednesday that productivity grew at a 1.3
The fourth-quarter numbers were unchanged from an original report in February.
Gains in productivity have slowed in recent years for reasons economists are struggling to understand. Since 2007, productivity has grown by an average 1.2
Productivity measures output per hour worked. Increases are crucial for economic prosperity. When their workers are more productive, employers can afford to pay them more. And productivity gains, along with growth in the number of people working, determine how fast the economy grows.
The U.S. economy grew at a sluggish annual 1.9 pace from October through December, down sharply from 3.5
President Donald Trump vowed during the election campaign to double growth to 4