House panel OKs health bill, but industry groups say 'no'

WASHINGTON — Republicans have won an initial victory in their effort to erase former President Barack Obama's health care overhaul. They've pushed a measure through the House Ways and Means Committee repealing tax penalties on people who don't buy insurance.

The legislation would also end income-based subsidies the government gives people to buy coverage. Instead, it creates tax credits based largely on age.

The Ways and Means panel approved the package early Thursday after a marathon day of debate and party-line votes that began Wednesday morning.

The measure would end taxes Obama's law has clamped on high-earners, segments of the health industry and others. The law has used that money to finance expanded coverage to millions of Americans.