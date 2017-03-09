Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,496.84 down 0.14 of a point):

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Unchanged at $2.10 on 22.8 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Unchanged at $14.20 on 9.6 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Oil and gas. Up $3.88, or 9.84 per cent, to $43.31 on 8.2 million shares. The company struck a blockbuster $12.74-billion deal to buy Alberta oilsands assets from Royal Dutch Shell and Marathon Oil, boosting its exposure to the higher-cost sector even as soft crude prices prompt some large foreign players to exit. The deal would see Canadian Natural buy Shell's 60 per cent stake in the Athabasca Oil Sands Project, which includes a mine north of Fort McMurray, Alta., and the Shell-operated Scotford bitumen upgrader and Quest carbon capture project northeast of Edmonton.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Oil and gas. Up three cents, or 0.65 per cent, to $4.64 on 7.5 million shares.

Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan (TSX:POT). Fertilizer. Up 66 cents, or 2.89 per cent, to $23.49 on 4.5 million shares.