Oilsands deal latest sign cheap crude driving away international majors

Royal Dutch Shell's deal to sell off most of its Canadian oilsands assets highlights the waning appeal of the higher-cost sector for foreign investors at a time of soft crude prices and abundant global supply.

The blockbuster deal announced on Thursday has Netherlands-based Shell and Houston-based Marathon Oil both making big divestments of their Alberta oilsands assets. Canadian Natural Resources is spending $12.74 billion in cash and shares to snap them up, a price it says is still less than replacement cost.

The deal shows that if companies have opportunities to invest in more profitable projects elsewhere they will, and that the oilsands just can't compete for those investments at current oil prices, said Martin Pelletier, portfolio manager at TriVest Wealth Counsel.

But he added this trend could have an upside for the oilsands, as major players like Suncor, Cenovus, and Canadian Natural consolidate their holdings and boost economies of scale.

The oilsands have seen the retreat of several European and American companies in recent months, as the explosive growth of cheaper shale oil and its knock-on effects on crude prices is felt throughout the industry.