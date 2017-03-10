Loonie gains strength, TSX benchmark index down after jobs reports

TORONTO — Canada's weakened dollar regained some of its strength this morning following unexpectedly strong employment statistics.

The loonie was trading at 74.23 cents US shortly before noon, up 0.20 of a U.S. cent from Thursday's close.

It had initially jumped by nearly half a U.S. cent earlier this morning after government job reports in both Canada and the U.S. showed higher levels of employment than analysts' estimates.

In Toronto, the S&P/TSX composite index was down 23.25 points to 15,473.59 after two hours of trading. Earlier it had been up by as much 77 points.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 23.24 points to 20,881.43, the S&P 500 index added 4.98 points to 2,369.85, and the Nasdaq composite index was up 16.88 points to 5,855.68.

The April crude contract was down 25 cents at US$49.03 per barrel and April natural gas advanced two cents at US$2.99 per mmBTU.