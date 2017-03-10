Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,506.68, up 9.84 points):

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Bank. Down $3.88, or 5.55 per cent, to $66 on 19.3 million shares.

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX:EFN). Financial Services. Down $1.08, or 7.64 per cent, to $13.06 on 10.6 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Down four cents, or 1.90 per cent, to $2.06 on 6.6 million shares. A Bombardier employee in the Swedish offices of the plane and train maker was detained Friday in pretrial custody on suspicion of aggravated bribery.Evgeny Pavlov, a Russian national living in Stockholm, was one of several Bombardier employees "suspected to have been colluding" with Azerbaijan railway authorities "in order to adapt a contract" to fit Bombardier, Swedish prosecutor Thomas Forsberg said.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Up 28 cents, or 7.49 per cent, to $4.02 on 5.9 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Down 25 cents, or 1.76 per cent, to $13.95 on 5.2 million shares.