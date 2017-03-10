Resolute extends shutdown on Niagara Region newsprint plant, may convert operation

MONTREAL — Resolute Forest Products says that its Thorold newsprint manufacturing plant in southern Ontario will remain idle indefinitely — extending a shutdown that began late last year.

The plant had employed more than 100 workers who turned recovered paper into newsprint prior to ceasing operations in mid-December.

The Montreal-based company says the Thorold operation — southeast of St. Catharines and northwest of Niagara Falls, Ont. — may be converted to make different products with a more sustainable future.

Thorold's shutdown followed the closure of a newsprint machine at its Augusta mill in the U.S. state of Georgia last May.

The company announced Feb. 2 that had written down the value of its recycled newsprint assets by $27 million in the fourth quarter — contributing to a $45-million net loss for the three months ended Dec. 31.