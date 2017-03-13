'Kong: Skull Island' is king of box office with $61 million
LOS ANGELES — It was Wolverine versus King Kong at the box office this weekend, and Kong came out on top.
"Kong: Skull Island" opened with $61 million over the weekend, while "Logan," in its second week, pulled in $38.1 million, according to studio figures Monday.
Jordan Peele's thriller "Get Out," made for $4.5 million, hung on in the top five, adding $20.7 million to its earnings and bringing its total to $110.7 million in just three weeks.
The faith-based film "The Shack" placed fourth with $10 million, and "The Lego Batman Movie" rounded out the top five with $7.6 million.
The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian
1. "Kong: Skull Island," Warner Bros., $61,025,472, 3,846 locations, $15,867 average, $61,025,472, 1 week.
2. "Logan," 20th Century Fox, $38,112,425, 4,071 locations, $9,362 average, $152,919,158, 2 weeks.
3. "Get Out," Universal, $20,743,440, 3,143 locations, $6,600 average, $110,725,285, 3 weeks.
4. "The Shack," Lionsgate, $10,007,551, 2,888 locations, $3,465 average, $32,226,242, 2 weeks.
5. "The Lego Batman Movie," Warner Bros., $7,614,412, 3,303 locations, $2,305 average, $158,818,072, 5 weeks.
6. "Before I Fall," Open Road, $3,000,782, 2,346 locations, $1,279 average, $8,929,594, 2 weeks.
7. "Hidden Figures," 20th Century Fox, $2,761,002, 1,421 locations, $1,943 average, $162,861,188, 12 weeks.
8. "John Wick: Chapter Two," Lionsgate, $2,671,997, 2,031 locations, $1,316 average, $87,395,208, 5 weeks.
9. "MET Opera: La Traviata (2017)," Fathom Events, $1,800,000, 900 locations, $2,000 average, $1,800,000, 1 week.
10. "La La Land," Lionsgate, $1,773,669, 1,578 locations, $1,124 average, $148,449,258, 14 weeks.
11. "Fifty Shades Darker," Universal, $1,652,095, 1,498 locations, $1,103 average, $112,945,330, 5 weeks.
12. "Lion," The Weinstein Co., $1,324,172, 960 locations, $1,379 average, $48,647,617, 16 weeks.
13. "Fist Fight," Warner Bros., $1,303,187, 1,285 locations, $1,014 average, $30,493,683, 4 weeks.
14. "The Great Wall," Universal, $1,264,920, 1,592 locations, $795 average, $43,836,005, 4 weeks.
15. "Split," Universal, $1,253,940, 981 locations, $1,278 average, $135,866,075, 8 weeks.
16. "A Dog's Purpose," Universal, $1,095,500, 1,022 locations, $1,072 average, $61,795,515, 7 weeks.
17. "Rock Dog," Lionsgate, $1,031,963, 1,376 locations, $750 average, $8,247,524, 3 weeks.
18. "Moonlight," A24, $901,624, 987 locations, $913 average, $26,895,353, 21 weeks.
19. "Badrinath Ki Dulhania," Fox International Productions, $862,008, 152 locations, $5,671 average, $862,008, 1 week.
20. "Table 19," Fox Searchlight, $841,403, 868 locations, $969 average, $2,978,103, 2 weeks.
