Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,544.82, up 38.14 points):

DH Corp. (TSX:DH). Application software. Up $2.12, or 9.20 per cent, to $25.16 on 12.5 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Up 32 cents, or 2.29 per cent, to $14.27 on 10.7 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financial Services. Up 21 cents, or 0.87 per cent, to $24.43 on 9.6 million shares.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Up 0.03 of a cent, or 0.75 per cent, to $4.05 on 9 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Bank. Up 96 cents, or 1.45 per cent, to $66.96 on 8.7 million shares. The bank's shares climbed as the company defended itself against allegations that employees broke the law to keep their jobs. In a statement late Sunday, TD Bank CEO Bharat Masrani said he doesn't believe the reports are an accurate portrayal of the bank's workplace, but he takes the concerns the story raises seriously. On Friday, shares of TD lost more than five per cent after the CBC reported that current and former bank employees alleged they broke the law to meet sales targets in order to stay employed.

New Gold Inc. (TSX:NGD). Miner. Down 0.15 cents, or 3.84 per cent, to $3.76 on 6 million shares.

