Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,379.61, down 165.21 points):

Trevali Mining Corp. (TSX:TV). Miner. Down 0.09 of a cent, or 6.82 per cent, to $1.23 on 6.7 million shares.

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI). Miner. Down 0.09 of a cent, or 2.57 per cent, to $3.41 on 9.4 million shares.

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Miner. Down 0.06 of a cent, or 1.38 per cent, to $4.29 on 6.6 million shares.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Down 0.27 cents, or 6.67 per cent, to $3.78 on 6 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Bank. Down 0.57 cents, or 0.85 per cent, to $66.39 on 5.5 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Down 0.37 cents, or 2.59 per cent, to $13.90 on 5.3 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. (TSX:VRX). Pharmaceutical. Down $1.62, or 9.99 per cent, to $14.59 on 3.1 million shares. The Laval, Que.-based company's shares hit a seven-year low after one of its largest investors sold off all remaining stock in the drugmaker, the latest knock to what was once one of Canada's most valuable companies. Valeant shares hit $14.15 in early trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange. That was down nearly 13 per cent from Monday's close and the lowest level since January 2009. They partially recovered in later trading at $14.47, down $1.74 or 10.76 per cent. Pershing Square Capital Management announced Monday that it had sold its final stake in Valeant for a large tax loss. At one time, the New York-based firm headed by CEO Bill Ackman had been the largest single shareholder in Valeant and one of its most vocal defenders.