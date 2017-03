New Heinz ketchup ads inspired by 'Mad Men'

The idea of the campaign, which shows foods like French fries and hamburgers up close without any condiments, is to underscore that they need ketchup to be complete. Kraft Heinz is noting tongue-in-cheek that the "Pass the Heinz" campaign was created by the main character of "Mad Men," ad executive Don Draper. It is also crediting Draper's fictional ad agency, Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce, as well as its real-life agency.